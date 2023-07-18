Israel's Day of Resistance protests take over Tel Aviv

ALBAWABA - In what Israelis called the "National Day of Resistance", hundreds of thousands of protestors took over the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities across Israel earlier today against the far-right government planned judicial overhaul.

Israeli police have arrested 19 people so far, 14 of them were detained by police in Israel's central district, according to a police spokesperson. A 40-year-old woman reportedly sustained a moderate injury, where she received first aid and then was evacuated to a nearby hospital for proper treatment.

This morning, we gathered at 6:30 to march and #protest against the jurisdictional reform - a blatant attempt at turning our country into a dictatorship.



It is a long battle but we will fight as long as it takes for our beloved country.#israel #politics #people #democracy pic.twitter.com/6ayCK0ANOk July 18, 2023

A number of streets throughout Tel Aviv were blocked by protestors. "Demonstrators closed a section of Kaplan Street to traffic in Tel Aviv, and the road linking Tel Aviv and Haifa was closed in both directions," the Israel Broadcasting Authority said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly held an emergency meeting this week with the Military chief and other high-profile officials to discuss the consequences of the protests on the country as it enters its 28th week of unrest.

Judicial Overhaul Passage

With the passage of the first draft of the suggested judicial overhaul in Israel's Knesset, Netanyahu said that the bill will be passed by the Knesset next week, The Times of Israel reported.