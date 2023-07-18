  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel's Day of Resistance protests take over Tel Aviv

Israel's Day of Resistance protests take over Tel Aviv

Published July 18th, 2023 - 08:26 GMT
Israeli Protestors
Demonstrators use flares as they stage a 'day of resistance' to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill, in Tel Aviv on July 18, 2023. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

ALBAWABA - In what Israelis called the "National Day of Resistance", hundreds of thousands of protestors took over the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities across Israel earlier today against the far-right government planned judicial overhaul. 

Also Read150k Protesters fill Israeli streets against judicial reform150k Protesters fill Israeli streets against judicial reform

Israeli police have arrested 19 people so far, 14 of them were detained by police in Israel's central district, according to a police spokesperson. A 40-year-old woman reportedly sustained a moderate injury, where she received first aid and then was evacuated to a nearby hospital for proper treatment.  

A number of streets throughout Tel Aviv were blocked by protestors. "Demonstrators closed a section of Kaplan Street to traffic in Tel Aviv, and the road linking Tel Aviv and Haifa was closed in both directions," the Israel Broadcasting Authority said.

Also Read150k Protesters fill Israeli streets against judicial reformIsrael's Knesset passes 1st judicial overhaul bill

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly held an emergency meeting this week with the Military chief and other high-profile officials to discuss the consequences of the protests on the country as it enters its 28th week of unrest.

Judicial Overhaul Passage

With the passage of the first draft of the suggested judicial overhaul in Israel's Knesset, Netanyahu said that the bill will be passed by the Knesset next week, The Times of Israel reported. 

Tags:Israeljudicial overhaulBenjamin NetanyahuTel Avivprotestors

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now