Israel Demolishes 57 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks

ALBAWABA - Israel has demolished 57 Palestinian-owned structures across the West Bank in two weeks between 27 July and 9 August. This is according to a report by the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The report posted in the Palestine Chronicle stated that the demolitions resulted in the displacement of 97 people, including 67 children. It further affected the livelihood of 240 other people.

Latest update from @ochaopt - Protection of Civilians Report:

July 7-Aug 9 https://t.co/srG9jT2D6c — Lara Friedman🔥 (@LaraFriedmanDC) August 13, 2021

On another level illegal Jewish settlers vandalized 40 olive trees and five vehicles across the West Bank stated OCHA.

Dozens of Israeli settlers uproot more than 30 olive trees in the village of Jalud, south of Nablus.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/R4HvqcZufc — 𓂆 Raseel.ps (@PsRaseel) June 30, 2021

In the reporting period the Israeli army shot and killed four Palestinians, including an 11-year-old boy – two from Beita and two from Beit Ummar. A fifth Palestinian from Jenin died on August 11 of wounds sustained a week earlier from Israeli army gunfire