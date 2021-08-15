  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Demolishes 57 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks

Israel Demolishes 57 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks

Published August 15th, 2021 - 11:39 GMT
Israel demolishes houses
An Israeli soldier looks on as Israeli excavators demolish Palestinian-built houses in the village of Sair northeast of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, 5 August 2021 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israel has demolished 57 Palestinian-owned structures across the West Bank in two weeks between 27 July and 9 August. This is according to a report by the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The report posted in the Palestine Chronicle stated that the demolitions resulted in the displacement of 97 people, including 67 children. It further affected the livelihood of 240 other people.

On another level illegal Jewish settlers vandalized 40 olive trees and five vehicles across the West Bank stated OCHA.

In the reporting period the Israeli army shot and killed four Palestinians, including an 11-year-old boy – two from Beita and two from Beit Ummar. A fifth Palestinian from Jenin died on August 11 of wounds sustained a week earlier from Israeli army gunfire

Tags:IsraelPalestineHebronolive trees

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...