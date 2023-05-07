Israel demolishes Palestinian school in Bethlehem

ALBAWABA - On Sunday morning, the Israeli occupation forces demolished a mixed elementary school, east of Bethlehem. An act which was condemned by the European Union, that funds the school.

According to the Israeli army, the school building "was built without a legal basis, and then it was found that it "poses a danger" to the safety of anyone studying or visiting it. An Israeli court ordered the school to be demolished.

Palestinian media outlets quoted students and witnesses as saying that the building had been reduced to rubble and that its contents had been confiscated.

1/2 Appalled by reports that the EU-funded school in Jubbet Ad Dhib is being demolished by Israeli authorities right now. 60 Palestinian children are affected.Demolitions are illegal under international law, and children’s right to education must be respected. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) May 7, 2023

The European Union condemned the move, considering it illegal, calling on Israel to "respect children's right to education". It emphasized that "Israel must stop all demolitions and evictions."

2/2 Israel should halt all demolitions and evictions, which will only increase the suffering of the Palestinian population and further escalate an already tense environment. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) May 7, 2023

At the same time, Israel insists that the owner of the demolished building refused several attempts by the Israeli authorities to negotiate with him about the status of the building before implementing the demolition.