Israel demolishes Palestinian school in Bethlehem

Published May 7th, 2023 - 05:13 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - On Sunday morning, the Israeli occupation forces demolished a mixed elementary school, east of Bethlehem. An act which was condemned by the European Union, that funds the school.

According to the Israeli army, the school building "was built without a legal basis, and then it was found that it "poses a danger" to the safety of anyone studying or visiting it. An Israeli court ordered the school to be demolished.

Palestinian media outlets quoted students and witnesses as saying that the building had been reduced to rubble and that its contents had been confiscated.

The European Union condemned the move, considering it illegal, calling on Israel to "respect children's right to education". It emphasized that "Israel must stop all demolitions and evictions."

At the same time, Israel insists that the owner of the demolished building refused several attempts by the Israeli authorities to negotiate with him about the status of the building before implementing the demolition.

 

