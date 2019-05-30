Israel Destroys All 6 Hezbollah Tunnels Under Lebanon Border

Israeli troops discovered and destroyed another tunnel allegedly dug by the Lebanese group Hezbollah from southern Lebanon to Israeli territory, the army said on Wednesday.

“All sixth tunnels that Hezbollah had dug and prepared for attacks were neutralized,” said an army statement.

According to the statement, the tunnel dug from southern Lebanon was exposed on Jan. 13.

It is the last of the tunnels through which Hezbollah intended to carry out attacks inside Israel, the army estimates.





“There are no more tunnels penetrating Israeli territory, and that there are only a few more tunnels several hundred meters inside Lebanese territory,” it said.

Last December, the Israeli army launched "Operation Northern Shield" to “expose and thwart” cross-border tunnels allegedly dug by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon.

In 2006, Israel launched a war against Hezbollah during which at least 1,200 people, mostly Lebanese civilians, were killed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.