Israel Embassies, Consulates Take Extra Safety Measures After Soleimani's Death

Israel has put its embassies and consulates on high alert in the wake of the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone airstrike, according to an Israeli daily on Monday.

Israel Hayom newspaper said diplomats have been warned to take extra precautionary measures and "watch their every step".



Israel's security cabinet is set to meet on Monday to discuss possible Iranian threats following Soleimani's killing.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu still expects from government officials and ministers not to comment on Soleimani's assassination," the newspaper said.

Yet at several occasions, Netanyahu expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's actions, saying Soleimani "was responsible for the deaths of U.S. citizens and many other innocents".

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds force was killed in a U.S. drone airstrike outside Baghdad airport on Friday.

Iran's top security body has vowed "harsh retaliation" at the "right time and right place" to the general's killing.

Following Soleimani's death, the Israeli army put its forces near border with the Gaza Strip and Lebanon on alert as a precautionary measure against any threats or retaliation.

