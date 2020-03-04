Israel Expects to Quarantine 1,150 School Pupils After Student Diagnosed With The Virus

Some 1,150 high school students are expected to be quarantined after a student was diagnosed with coronavirus, Israeli media reported. Three Israelis were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday night. This raises the total count of Israelis sick with the virus to 15.

The student, a ninth-grader from Brenner Regional Council, was infected after coming into contact with confirmed carriers of the virus while working at the Red Pirate toy store in Or Yehuda. His high school has postponed classes for ninth-grade students.

Another patient, a high school deputy principal from Kiryat Ono who visited the Red Pirate, was apparently infected with the disease after encountering the student. The woman's 27 students have been quarantined.

The third was self-quarantined after returning from a vacation in Italy on February 29.They are all currently in mild condition.Israel has taken careful steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Several flights by El Al were suspended to countries having large numbers of people ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Rambam Hospital in Haifa opened a new coronavirus department on Tuesday, designated to care for patients at all stages of sickness.

The virus was particularly troublesome during Israel's elections on Monday. People who were quarantined were instructed to come by private transportation to vote at dedicated voting stations. Channel 12 reported on Tuesday that several election officials refused to count votes from those stations due to fear of contracting the illness.

