Israel Fires 3 Rockets Against Palestinian Base in Lebanon

An unmanned Israeli aircraft fired three rockets at a Palestinian base in east Lebanon early Monday, a member of the group said.

The attack, which took place not long after five in the morning, targeted a base for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command in the Bekaa Valley village of Qousaya, near the border with Syria.

No fatalities or injuries were reported as the group members had taken their precautions and evacuated the base, said Abu Wael Issam, a member of the PFLP-GC's Central Committee. The party’s anti-aircraft guns fired back at the drones, he added.





The Lebanese Army could not be immediately reached for comment, and there was no comment from Israel.

The reported incident came hours after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed that his party would retaliate against an Israeli airstrike in Syria that killed two members of the party, and any violation of Lebanese airspace by an Israeli drone.

A day earlier, an Israeli drone exploded and a second crashed in the capital's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, severely damaging the party's media offices and injuring three people.

This article has been adapted from its original source.