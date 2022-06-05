  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Forces Chain Al Qibli Hall in Al Aqsa

Israel Forces Chain Al Qibli Hall in Al Aqsa

Published June 5th, 2022 - 06:17 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces chain Al Qibli mosque in Al Aqsa compound in occupied Jerusalem.

This action is being made to barricade the so-called Palestinian Morabitoon inside the prayer hall and prevent them from facing the Israeli settlers who are being allowed to walk through the Al Aqsa compound under armed guards. 

 

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...