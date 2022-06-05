Israel Forces Chain Al Qibli Hall in Al Aqsa

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces chain Al Qibli mosque in Al Aqsa compound in occupied Jerusalem.

In front of Al-Qibli prayer hall in Al-Aqsa Mosque pic.twitter.com/TkR2uXIOzt — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) June 5, 2022

This action is being made to barricade the so-called Palestinian Morabitoon inside the prayer hall and prevent them from facing the Israeli settlers who are being allowed to walk through the Al Aqsa compound under armed guards.