Israel Forces Chain Al Qibli Hall in Al Aqsa

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces chain Al Qibli mosque in Al Aqsa compound in occupied Jerusalem.
In front of Al-Qibli prayer hall in Al-Aqsa Mosque
This action is being made to barricade the so-called Palestinian Morabitoon inside the prayer hall and prevent them from facing the Israeli settlers who are being allowed to walk through the Al Aqsa compound under armed guards.
Watch
Massive of settlers groups storm Al Aqsa Mosque courtyards this morning under the Israeli protection