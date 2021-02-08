Israel Forks Out $9 Billion in Military Deal With The United States

Israel approved a plan late Sunday to strengthen its air forces with billions of dollars in US warplanes and advanced military equipment.

State-owned KAN TV reported the decision was made with three years of delay following a seven-hour-long Cabinet meeting, which was attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The $9 billion deal includes the procurement of Chinook helicopters, F-35 and F-16 warplanes, bombs, advanced arms and aerial refueling tankers, it said.

Support for apartheid Israel and settler-colonialism in Palestine is totally bipartisan in US politics.



The Senate just voted 97 to 3 to keep recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, violating international law.



Imperialism always brings them togetherhttps://t.co/KRMn0vkCmF — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 5, 2021

The Finance Ministry opposed the deal as Tel Aviv would need to take loans from US banks to finance the plan and it would mean a reduction in annual support from Washington, according to KAN TV.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the start of a joint Juniper Falcon exercise with the US military. pic.twitter.com/k357hYq1E9 — Asia.India-Defense (@Xia257) February 5, 2021

The US, which is the largest military supporter of Israel, announced in 2018 that it would provide $38 billion military aid in 10 years to Tel Aviv.

