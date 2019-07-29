Israel May 'Bribe' States to Move Their Embassies to Jerusalem

Israel’s foreign ministry has prepared a government plan aimed at bribing countries to transfer their embassies to Jerusalem, Israeli media has reported.



According to Israeli newspaper Yisrael Hayom, foreign minister Yisrael Katz’s proposal has for the first time in Israel’s history formed an organised government plan to bribe countries to open embassies in Jerusalem using a set of measures and incentives.

According to the newspaper, Katz said that there are countries who would potentially agree in principle to transfer their embassies to Jerusalem, but would want something in return from Israel.

One example mentioned in the report was Honduras and El Salvador agreed to open an embassy in Jerusalem, but they demanded the opening of a full Israeli embassy in their capitals.

Israel, however did not reciprocate with opening full embassies in their capitals.

Other countries have asked for financial incentives in exchange for opening their embassies in Jerusalem.

Some have requested development projects and economic aid and even requested Israel's to pay for the relocation of their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – all of these requests were ignored according to the report.





In 2017, United States President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the US embassy to the city, a move that was hailed by Israel. Other countries followed suit, including Guatemala.

The move sparked anger across the world and led to weeks of global protests in solidarity with Palestine.

Countries moving their embassies in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is seen an absolvent of prospects for statehood for Palestinians and a violation of the internationally recognised Oslo Accords.

This article has been adapted from its original source.