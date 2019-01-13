Israel Hands Out Collective Punishment Leaflets on Bethlehem Village in West Bank

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for West Bank Follow >

The Israeli army distributed leaflets, on Sunday, threatening the residents of Tuqu village, in the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem, of collective punishments under the pretext that Israeli settlers' vehicles passing near the village are repeatedly attacked with rocks.

Residents of Tuqu told Ma'an that a large number of Israeli forces stormed the village and distributed the leaflets in front of the residents' homes and put them up on the doors and walls.

The Israeli army also threatened to withdraw the entry permits of any persons, who were involved in stoning attacks on Israeli settlers, as a form of collective punishment.

However, the Israeli army has failed to impose any penalties or collective punishment on Israeli settlers, who attack Palestinian vehicles with rocks or Molotov cocktails, as such attacks have increased towards Palestinian vehicles during the past few months.

Last October, Aisha Muhammad Talal al-Rabi, 47, a mother of eight children, was killed and her husband was injured, after Israeli settlers hurled rocks at their vehicle near the Zaatara checkpoint in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

It is noteworthy that the group of Israeli settlers, who were suspected of killing Aisha, were released to house arrest earlier this week.

Following the distribution of leaflets, Israeli forces raided a number of Palestinian homes in the village and detained 16-year-old Adi Mahmoud al-Amour for unknown reasons.

This article has been adapted from its original source.