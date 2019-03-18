Israel Has no Jurisdiction Over Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians worshippers gather before Friday noon prayers last week at the so-called 'Golden Gate' in Jerusalem's Old City. (AFP/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Israeli court Follow >

The Palestinian and Jordanian foreign ministries rejected in two separate statements Israeli interference in the affairs and status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, on Sunday.

Both of the foreign ministries denounced an Israeli court issuing a decision regarding closure of the Bab al-Rahma (Gate of Mercy) prayer area, in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministries stressed that Israel has no jurisdiction over the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Israeli court ruling was a prelude for Israel to take over the entire holy site, as called for by Israeli right-wing extremist groups that seek to demolish the Islamic site, in order to build a Jewish temple instead.

The statement strongly rejected any Israeli interference in the affairs of the mosque.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque are occupied territories according to international law and that they cannot be subjected to the Israeli judicial system.

The statement also said Bab al-Rahma is part of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and that the Islamic Endowment (Waqf) Department in Jerusalem is the only party in charge of Al-Aqsa’s affairs.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called for cancelling the Israeli court decision, holding Israel responsible for any repercussions for its decision and the safety of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli court issued a decision to close Bab al-Rahma (Gate of Mercy) prayer area and granted the Waqf Department 60 days to appeal the decision.

This article has been adapted from its original source.