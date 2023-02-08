Israel holds 1000 Palestinian prisoners in 'administrative detention'

ALBAWABA - The number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails under administrative detention has shot up to 915.

The number is the highest since 2003 according the Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies in Ramallah.

مركز فلسطين: أعداد الأسرى الإداريين في سجون الاحتلال هي الأعلى منذ 2003 https://t.co/O6JioebYem — بوابة الهدف (@hadafps) February 8, 2023

The Center's director Riyad Al Ashqar says these are the highest since 2003, a figure that stood at 1000. However, the latest figure has shot up from 2022 which stood at 840.

Al Ashqar points out that despite their illegal nature Israel has issued more that 2,400 administrative orders in 2022 with an extra 300 till the time if writing this year which increased the number of prisoners to unprecedented levels.

And this is just the beginning of this year with Israel expected to increase the use of administrative detention orders under the most rightwing government that was appointed last January with Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

The head of the Palestine Center says the number of people prisoned under administrative detention represent a cross-section of society and include deputies, faction leaders, academics, women, university students, children, and patients.