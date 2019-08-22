  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Warplanes Attack Gaza

Israel Warplanes Attack Gaza

Published August 22nd, 2019 - 06:50 GMT
Palestinian demonstrators wave their national flag as they drive towards the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City on July 22, 2019. (MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Palestinian demonstrators wave their national flag as they drive towards the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City on July 22, 2019. (MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Highlights
Attack targeted Hamas positions across blockaded enclave, says IDF spokesman.

Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike in the Gaza Strip early Thursday in response to a rocket attack from Palestinian territory, according to military sources.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee said the attack targeted Hamas positions across the blockaded enclave.

"The attack was carried out in response to the rocket that was launched from Gaza on Wednesday night," Adraee said.

According to an eyewitness, Israeli warplanes targeted a site in the western Gaza Strip affiliated with the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing.

There were no reports of injuries from the attack.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now