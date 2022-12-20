Israel intercepts quadcopter near border with Lebanon

  1. Home
Published December 20th, 2022 - 12:17 GMT
Lebanese border

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces reportedly shot down a quadcopter near the Israeli-Lebanese border.

According to the Israeli spokesperson's unit, the quadcopter, which infiltrated Israel from Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, was taken down near the town of Zar'it. 

Israel's IDF accused Hezbullah of launching the quadcopter toward Tel Aviv.

Tags:LebanonIsraelIsraeli forcesHezbullah

