Israel intercepts quadcopter near border with Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces reportedly shot down a quadcopter near the Israeli-Lebanese border.

According to the Israeli spokesperson's unit, the quadcopter, which infiltrated Israel from Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, was taken down near the town of Zar'it.

عاجل | المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي: إسقاط طائرة مسيرة تابعة لحزب الله في منطقة زرعيت بالحدود الشمالية مع #لبنان — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) December 20, 2022

Israel's IDF accused Hezbullah of launching the quadcopter toward Tel Aviv.