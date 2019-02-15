Israel Jailed Over 500 Palestinians With 89 Minors, in January

Palestinians in chains symbolizing solidarity with prisoners in Israeli jails face soldiers during a protest in Al Ma'sara, West Bank. (Shutterstock/ File)

Israel detained 509 Palestinians in January from occupied Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 89 children and eight women, according to Palestinian prisoners rights groups.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), the Palestinian Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, and Addameer said in a joint statement that the Israeli authorities detained 102 Palestinians from East Jerusalem, 88 from Ramallah, 80 from Hebron, 55 from Jenin, 62 from Bethlehem, 30 from Nablus, 30 from Tulkarm, 25 from Qalqilya, 8 from Toubas, 6 from Salfit, 10 from Jericho, and 10 from the Gaza Strip.

The joint statement said this brings the number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons to around 5,700 by January 31, 2019. They include 48 women and 230 children under 18 years of age.

About 95 Palestinians are held in administrative detention without charge or trial for various periods of time in January, 50 of them were newly detained, to bring the total number of administrative detainees to 500.

The three rights groups said Israel is holding 18 journalists, including three women, three held in administrative detention, two serving life sentences and two long prison terms.

The statement added that Israel has intensified its collective punishment policy against families of Palestinian alleged to have attacked Israelis, including the detention of several members of the immediate and distant relatives for various periods of time.

