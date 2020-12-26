Israel Kicks off Fresh Attacks on The Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, local sources said early Saturday.

Sources in Gaza said the air force hit the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and the Deir al-Balah region.

Targets in #Gaza Strip are being bombarded at the moment by Israeli jet fighters.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/R9DH9HwYT3 — #FreePalestine #FreeAssange #BDS #Yemen #Kashmir (@ChristineJameis) December 25, 2020

A children's hospital, a residential area and a rehabilitation center for the disabled in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, were damaged in the attacks, according to witnesses Anadolu Agency interviewed.

The Israeli army said on Twitter that it hit Hamas targets, including a rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure and a military post.

The strikes came after Israel said Friday two rockets launched from Gaza were intercepted by the "Iron Dome" air defense system.

Gazan authorities have yet to issue a statement about the airstrikes.

