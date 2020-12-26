Israel Kicks off Fresh Attacks on The Gaza Strip

  1. Home
Published December 26th, 2020 - 05:55 GMT
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, on December 26, 2020. MAHMUD HAMS / AFP
Army hits areas belonging to Palestinian groups, say local sources,

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip, local sources said early Saturday.

Sources in Gaza said the air force hit the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and the Deir al-Balah region.

A children's hospital, a residential area and a rehabilitation center for the disabled in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, were damaged in the attacks, according to witnesses Anadolu Agency interviewed.

The Israeli army said on Twitter that it hit Hamas targets, including a rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure and a military post.

The strikes came after Israel said Friday two rockets launched from Gaza were intercepted by the "Iron Dome" air defense system.

Gazan authorities have yet to issue a statement about the airstrikes.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

