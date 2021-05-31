  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Kills19 Families in Its Latest Bombardment of Gaza

Israel Kills19 Families in Its Latest Bombardment of Gaza

Published May 31st, 2021 - 04:48 GMT
Israeli attacks on Gaza came to halt under Egyptian-brokered truce on May 21
Mansour Abu Gadeen (L) and his two sons Mostafa (C) and Mohamed (R) pose for a photo by their destroyed home in Gaza City on May 27, 2021, in the aftermath of the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based Hamas movement. MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
Highlights
Israeli attacks on Gaza came to halt under Egyptian-brokered truce on May 21

Israel has committed massacres against 19 Palestinian families during its 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Also ReadProtesters Across US Cities Demand Justice For PalestiniansProtesters Across US Cities Demand Justice For Palestinians

A ministry statement said that 91 Palestinians were killed in these massacres, including 41 children and 25 women.

According to the ministry, 21 members of the Al-Kawlak family were killed in an Israeli onslaught on Gaza City, including eight children and six women.

“The Abu Auf family lost nine members, including a child and five women in an Israeli bombardment of their house in Gaza City,” the ministry said.


The ministry added that six members of al-Tanani family, including four children and a woman, were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the northern Gaza Strip.

At least 255 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Israeli attacks in the West Bank also killed at least 34 Palestinians since April 13.

Also ReadProtesters Across US Cities Demand Justice For Palestinians Israel Plans to Deploy 5,000 Soldiers in The West Bank

The Israeli onslaught came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered truce, which took effect in the early hours of May 21.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli attacksGazaIsraelEgypt

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...