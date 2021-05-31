Israel Kills19 Families in Its Latest Bombardment of Gaza

Israel has committed massacres against 19 Palestinian families during its 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 91 Palestinians were killed in these massacres, including 41 children and 25 women.

The United Nations says that recent airstrikes on Gaza "may" be war crimes.



Over 250 people were killed, thousands of people lost their homes and hospitals and schools were damaged in Gaza during the recent Israeli attacks. pic.twitter.com/GBCONnVERd — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 27, 2021

According to the ministry, 21 members of the Al-Kawlak family were killed in an Israeli onslaught on Gaza City, including eight children and six women.

“The Abu Auf family lost nine members, including a child and five women in an Israeli bombardment of their house in Gaza City,” the ministry said.



The ministry added that six members of al-Tanani family, including four children and a woman, were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the northern Gaza Strip.

At least 255 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Israeli attacks in the West Bank also killed at least 34 Palestinians since April 13.

The WHO has documented 117 Israeli attacks against Palestinian health care in the West Bank and Gaza since the start of Ramadan - would not want to be the one trying to defend that as surgical precision targetting. — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) May 23, 2021

The Israeli onslaught came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered truce, which took effect in the early hours of May 21.

