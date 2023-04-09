Israel launches air strikes on Syria

ALBAWABA - Syria's air defense forces confronted an Israeli aggression that targeted with missiles points in the southern region and shot down some of the missiles.

Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA, reported that at around five o'clock on Sunday morning, "the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the southern region."

The air defense intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them, and the aggression led to some material losses, according to the agency.

On Saturday night, Israel announced that it had bombed areas in Syria in response to the missiles fired from Syrian territory towards the occupied Golan.

The Israeli army said in a statement, on Sunday, that it had bombed a military compound of the Syrian regime's army, military radar systems and artillery sites used by the Syrian forces.

Earlier in the day, explosions in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus, were heard.