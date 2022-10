ALBAWABA - The Israeli Supreme Court clears the way for the signing of the recently agreed upon maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon.

The deal is set to be signed next week. The court threw out a legal case that the deal requires parliamentary approval in the Israeli Knesset.