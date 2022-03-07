Israel Launches Missile Attack on Syria Killing Two Civilians

ALBAWABA - Israel launches a missile attack on Syria. It has killed at least two people according to press reports.

“At 5:00 am local time in the morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of south of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus City,” Syria’s official news agency SANA cited a military source as saying on Monday.

The source noted that the Syrian air defenses confronted the missiles fired by Israel and downed most of them. However, the attack left “two civilians” killed and caused material losses and as quoted by Press TV.