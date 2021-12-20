Israel May Face 3000 Missiles Daily if It Starts a War - Tel Aviv General

ALBAWABA - A retired Israel general predicts that if Israel launches a war in the Middle East it will be hit by 3000 missiles per day according to the Press TV.

Yitzak Brik provides a terrifying scenario from a quote by the MivzakLive News reported on the Tehran-based television. He warns that the Israeli military is not prepared for a regional war because pro-Iran groups in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, will launch missiles at Israel simultaneously.

He emphasises that this would be a multi-front war Israel would not be prepared for. His comments come at a time when there is a great deal of talk that Israel is planning to strike Iran in an attempt to torpedo the nuclear talks that have started between Iran and the 4+1 countries in Vienna since 29 November and aim at reviving the stalled 2015 Iran nuclear deal officially termed as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Regarding Iranian threats, Yitzhak Brik said that Iran does not intend to drop a nuclear bomb on Israel when it reaches its target.

(8 — Koh Nagao (@KohNagao) December 19, 2021

“A new war will take us back to many years ago. The difficulties that we went through throughout previous wars will be nothing in comparison with the fallout of the future confrontation,” Brik points out.

The retired Israeli general, Yitzhak Brik, revealed that the occupation army is not ready for any future war, pointing to the inaction of its leaders and elements.

(1 — Koh Nagao (@KohNagao) December 19, 2021

His comments, and as expected are being circulated on the social media with his different quotes as translated from Hebrew. He is quoted as saying "Iran does not intend to drop a nuclear bomb on Israel when it reaches its target." That's one thing and another is that the occupation army is not ready for any future war, pointing to the inaction of its leaders and elements.

“Hamas ve İslami Cihad, Başbakan, Savunma Bakanı ve Genelkurmay Başkanı'nın kendilerini kurtarmanın zor olacağını açıkladıkları bir zamanda Guş Dan’da dahil olmak üzere durmadan roket fırlatmaya devam ederek bizi bir maskaralığa dönüştürdü.”

Yitzhak Brik - Ha'aretz https://t.co/gV9JzqPinv — özlem (@brv_zlm_alykm) June 1, 2021

His quotes are being picked by many on the social media, including German and Arabic: This is a quote in a Palestinian Arab website: This is from the Jewish daily Ha'aretz and the General says: "Hamas and Islamic Jihad made a mockery of us by continuing to fire nonstop rockets, including at Gush Dan, at a time when the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff announced that it would be difficult for them to recover from the destruction we inflicted on them."

Former Israeli soldiers' complaints commissioner, Reserve Brigadier General “Yitzhak Brik”: A strangulation ring of more than two hundred thousand rockets tightened around Israel, — Hussein 2 🇱🇧 #breaking news (@HusseinS1010) December 28, 2020

Besides in late 2020 the former Brigadier-General was quoted as saying there is a strangulation ring of more than 200,000 rockets tightened around Israel. These target sensitive and important centers, and "we will pay heavy and large losses in any future war."

Brik warns that the Israeli leadership is underestimating the threat. Just like before the Yom Kippur War.