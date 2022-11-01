  1. Home
  Israel must come clean about its nuclear arsenal

Published November 1st, 2022
Dimona nuclear plant
An Israeli military spokesman said the Syrian missile landed about 30km from the Dimona nuclear plant after missing an Israeli aircraft. The plant, pictured in 2014, is located in the southern Israeli Negev desert. © Jack Guez, AFP (file)

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki says Israel must come clean about its nuclear weapons. He said it must join the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He also called on the Jewish state to destroy its nuclear stockpile and establish a Middle East nuclear free zone. 

Maliki was speaking Monday after the adoption of an Egyptian resolution at the UN General Assembly's First Committee calling on Israel to get rid of its atomic weapons and nuclear bombs.

The full story is carried by Press TV. Israel has long been quite on its nuclear weapons. It neither confirms nor deny the its extensive nuclear program which practically everyone on the planet knows it has and is being developed.

The Palestinian foreign minister says “Israel is obliged to set its programs to be monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as it is the only party in the Middle East that possesses weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapons.”

 

The resolution is supported by Jordan, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority and Bahrain and these countries are calling on the Israeli government to open up its nuclear facilities to the IAEA and allow the UN organizations direct monitoring rights.

Israel, which pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.

The Arab countries backing the resolutions all of which have signed peace agreements with Israel want it to join initial the NPT but consistent Jewish governments have declined to do so.

As well, the UN First Committee decided in a 152-5 vote for Israel to destroy its nuclear weapons according to the Iranian news website.

 

