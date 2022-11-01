Israel must come clean about its nuclear arsenal

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki says Israel must come clean about its nuclear weapons. He said it must join the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He also called on the Jewish state to destroy its nuclear stockpile and establish a Middle East nuclear free zone.

Maliki was speaking Monday after the adoption of an Egyptian resolution at the UN General Assembly's First Committee calling on Israel to get rid of its atomic weapons and nuclear bombs.

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki says Israel must join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and eliminate its stockpile of nuclear arms. https://t.co/pwF3D8H3rh — Karimi-Langroodi (@langroodi) November 1, 2022

The full story is carried by Press TV. Israel has long been quite on its nuclear weapons. It neither confirms nor deny the its extensive nuclear program which practically everyone on the planet knows it has and is being developed.

The Palestinian foreign minister says “Israel is obliged to set its programs to be monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as it is the only party in the Middle East that possesses weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapons.”

In 1968, countries came together to sign the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. India, Israel, and Pakistan have never signed the treaty, and Israel has a nuclear arsenal. If we can't trust one government, what makes us think we can trust a global one? — Neil Walker (@NeilatTwitt) October 16, 2022

The resolution is supported by Jordan, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority and Bahrain and these countries are calling on the Israeli government to open up its nuclear facilities to the IAEA and allow the UN organizations direct monitoring rights.

Israel, which pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.

OK. We're reliably informed that "Iran signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968 and ratified it in 1970, making Iran's nuclear program subject to IAEA verification." Could you give us the equivalent dates for Israel, please? — shau sumar (@sikialangu) October 25, 2022

The Arab countries backing the resolutions all of which have signed peace agreements with Israel want it to join initial the NPT but consistent Jewish governments have declined to do so.

Here's a Jew who laid the groundwork for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) a treaty that Jewish Israel has refused to sign repeatedly saying'we will not say if we do or don't have nuclear weapons. The Jews that invented these awful weapons had a very different viewpoint. — Antar 🇮🇪 🇵🇸 🇨🇺 🇾🇪 (@MarkGolden16) October 10, 2022

As well, the UN First Committee decided in a 152-5 vote for Israel to destroy its nuclear weapons according to the Iranian news website.