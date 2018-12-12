Israel Plans to Build Diplomatic Compound in Jerusalem to Spur More Embassies to Locate There

Jerusalem (Twitter)

Israel plans to build a compound for embassies in Jerusalem to encourage more countries to relocate their diplomatic missions to the city, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Planned to be built across 25 acres of land, the compound will accommodate nine separate embassies, Israeli Channel 7 reported.

It said the building will include both embassy facilities and housing for embassy staff.

“I am convinced that many more countries will relocate their embassies to Jerusalem,” Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Galant said.

“We are currently planning possible [embassy] complexes for other countries, which are expected to move their embassies to Jerusalem,” he added.

Last December, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, triggering world outcry.

And in May, the U.S. relocated its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Guatemala has followed the U.S. suit, relocating its embassy to the occupied city.

According to Israeli media, other countries are expected to open embassies in Jerusalem in the near future, including Australia, Honduras and the Czech Republic.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

