Israel Plans New Settlement in Old City of Hebron in Occupied West Bank

Israeli Minister of Defense, Avigdor Lieberman, reportedly plans to approve a new settlement project in the Old City of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.

According to Hebrew-language news sites, the new settlement project is for a new building in an old Palestinian vegetables market in the Old City.

Israel had recently approved the construction of 31 Israeli apartment units in the al-Shuhada Street of Hebron adjacent to the market.

Located in the center of Hebron -- one of the largest cities in the occupied West Bank -- the Old City was divided into Palestinian and Israeli-controlled areas, known as H1 and H2, following the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre.

According to Peace Now, in the year and a half since President Trump took office some 14,454 units in the West Bank has been approved, which is more than three times the amount that was approved in the year and half before his inauguration (4,476 units).

"The Netanyahu government is clearly continuing to take advantage of the carte blanche the Trump Administration has given it in order to destroy the chances for peace," Peace Now said.

Since the occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 1967, between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis have moved into Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, in violation of international law.

The estimated 196 government recognized Israeli settlements scattered across the Palestinian territory are all considered illegal under international law.

