ALBAWABA - Israel's president Isaac Herzog lands in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Sunday -

Israel's @Isaac_Herzog, on first-ever visit of an Israeli president to the UAE, is received in Abu Dhabi by Emirati FM @ABZayed. https://t.co/v2sRx2nWuF — Shalom Lipner (@ShalomLipner) January 30, 2022



This is the first-ever visit of an Israeli president to an Arab country. He was received by the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ben-Zayed.