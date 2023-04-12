  1. Home
Published April 12th, 2023 - 10:59 GMT
Israel prevents Jewish from storming Aqsa Mosque
(Photo by AWAD AWAD / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israel announced that Jews would not be allowed to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of Ramadan.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that, starting Wednesday, Jews will not be allowed to enter (storm) Al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of Ramadan.

The decision came after the prime minister and a group of army and security chiefs conducted a comprehensive evaluation on the security situation in Israel.

Following the evaluation, Netanyahu instructed to facilitate all procedures for the arrival of settlers to the Al-Buraq Wall. It was also decided to prevent settlers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque in the last ten days of Ramadan.

According to Israeli media outlets, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who participated in the evaluation, opposed the latest decision, describing it as a "grave mistake."

Last week, Jewish groups called for large-scale storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of Easter.

The incursions into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaults on worshipers, and the arrest of some of them, last week, led to an escalation of tension and violence in the occupied territories, followed by rocket fire from Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

 

Tags:IsraelPalestinePalestinian causeJerusalemAl Aqsa Mosque

