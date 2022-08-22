Israel Promises to Frustrate Possible Nuclear Deal

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday reiterated opposition to a forthcoming nuclear deal between the West and Iran.

Israel is opposed to the proposed deal and will “work to bring it down” Gantz said in statements cited by public broadcaster KAN.

Israel the #Warmongers

"Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid...said...“walk away” from the current Iran nuclear deal talks" or "it will show “weakness.”..attempted to push the German leader to abandon efforts to revive the Iran nuclear agreement."https://t.co/lgPoLdt80s — JoshuaRayJongema.Com (@JoshuaRJongema) August 22, 2022

He said the deal is bad in terms of “enrichment capacity, development of nuclear capabilities and weapons systems.”

The Israeli minister said he had discussed the Iran nuclear deal with US President Joe Biden during his recent visit to Washington.

Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

On Monday, Iran cited “good progress” in talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement with the West.

Biden Officials Reportedly Assure Israel That Revived Iran Nuclear Deal Not 'Imminent'#BIDEN #FORMERPRESIDENThttps://t.co/Muj5BVw0iQ — 🌊 Peter Taylor 💙🤓❄️🌎 (@br00t4c) August 22, 2022

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure campaign" on Tehran.



Iran retaliated by stepping back from its nuclear-related commitments under the deal. Tehran has since exceeded thresholds on the enrichment of uranium, as well as the amount it is allowed to possess under the pact.