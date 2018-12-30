Israel Protests Jordan Govt Spokesman Stepping on its Flag in Amman
Israel has formally protested to Jordan after a government spokesperson stepped on an Israeli flag during a visit to a trade union in Amman.
Jumana Ghunaimat was seen stepping on a drawing of the Israeli flag as she entered the building of the Jordanian trade union on Thursday to attend a meeting there.
The Israeli flag was drawn on the floor at the building’s entrance along with shoe marks as a protest against Israel by the trade union – which opposes normalization of ties with Tel Aviv.
Israeli media said Israeli authorities summoned Jordanian ambassador Ghassan al-Megali on Sunday to protest the spokesperson’s behavior.
Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz reportedly attended the meeting, but stepped into the building through a side entrance.
Thursday’s meeting was held to discuss ways of easing tension between the government and trade unions over a controversial tax law introduced by the cabinet.
There was no comment from Jordanian authorities on the Israeli protest.
Jordan and Israel have signed a peace treaty in 1994.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
