Israel puts 600 Palestinian children under house arrest in 2022

ALBAWABA - Israel placed 600 Palestinian children under house arrest in 2022 states the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs according to the WAFA press agency.

The commission said Israeli forces resort to house arrest as a means to “punish” Palestinian children – mostly under the age of 14 – as Israeli law does not permit their imprisonment, the Palestine Chronicle states.

The Israeli authorities impose the arrest while they look into their cases and the house arrests means the children can't leave their home, school or even go to the doctors or health clinics and must wear an electronic bracelet at all times for tracking.

Much hardship is placed under the parents because they sometime need to pay the courts in the hope their children can be released early. Sometimes as well, the children may be subjected to house arrest outside the family home and this means their parents have to rent a house in another town to ensure the terms of the house arrest which can last anything from a few days up to a year.