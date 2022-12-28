Israel 'ready' to attack Iran

ALBAWABA - Israel maybe getting ready to militarily strike Iran. This is a view that is becoming increasingly clear after the recent comments made by the Israel’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Israel carries out on average at least one operation against Iran every week somewhere throughout the Middle East, said IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.#IDF | #Iranhttps://t.co/Xkh5qhZxnq — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 28, 2022

“The level of preparedness for an operation in Iran has dramatically improved,” Kohavi said at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, Tuesday according to the Jerusalem Post.

Israel’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said Tuesday that the army’s preparedness to launch strikes against Iranian nuclear sites has improved.https://t.co/PTPC03F3ts — The Express Tribune (@etribune) December 27, 2022

“I will say more than that. The IDF will be ready for the day when an order is given to act against the nuclear program, and it will fulfill the mission that it is given,” the daily added.

#Israel’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said Tuesday that the army’s preparedness to launch strikes against #Iranian nuclear sites has improved.https://t.co/5GzKtQ2isq — Shira Abramov (@shira_abramov) December 28, 2022

These views are trending on the social media. They might be worrying however because of the incoming Israeli cabinet under Benjamin Netanyahu who is leading the most rightwing Israeli government yet.

It maybe related to Syria as well. Kochavi said Iran seeks to deploy hundreds of missiles in Syria along with deploying "thousands of Shia militiamen," according to Anadolu. The army chief said Israel managed to disrupt the Iranian vision in Syria "to establish a second Hezbollah in Syria," the Turkish news agency added.

Meanwhile, Kochavi said Israel carries out on average at least one operation against Iran every week somewhere throughout the Middle East according to the Jerusalem Post. This is itself frank and disturbing at the same time.