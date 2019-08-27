Israel Will Use 'All Means Necessary' Against Iran - Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel is ready to use "all means necessary" to defend itself against Iranian threats "on several fronts", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.

The warning comes after the Israeli army launched strikes late Saturday in Syria to thwart what it said was an impending Iranian attack against the Jewish state.

Just hours later, Lebanon's army said two Israeli drones had violated Lebanese airspace over south Beirut, and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said one damaged a media centre it runs.

"Iran is working on several fronts to carry out deadly attacks against the state of Israel," Netanyahu said in a Hebrew video statement.

"Israel will continue to defend its security by all means necessary," he said, calling on the international community to "act immediately" to stop Iran's attacks".





Hizballah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the alleged attack in Beirut marked the first such "hostile action" in Lebanon since a 2006 war between his group and Israel.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called it a "declaration of war".

Netanyahu is gearing up for September 17 parliamentary polls after failing to form a coalition following an April general election.

