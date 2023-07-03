Israel releases 3 Fijian UN peacekeepers

Breaking Headline

Published July 3rd, 2023 - 06:10 GMT
UN Peacekeepers
Lebanese soldiers and U.N. Peacekeepers stand guard on the Lebanese side of the border during an anti-Israeli demonstration near the "blue line" area. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli government announced on Sunday night releasing three Fijian U.N. peacekeepers who were accused of drug smuggling.

The seized substance, which was confused to be drugs, turned out not, the Israeli police added.

According to sources, three Fijian U.N. peacekeepers were arrested on June 25 with suspects of transporting vials of liquid cocaine.

The United Nations announced earlier plans to open an investigation into Israel's arrests of three Fijian U.N. peacekeepers.

A spokesperson to the U.N. said: "We are looking into the matter to ascertain the circumstances and find out more details."

The spokesperson maintained: "Including with the view to investigate this matter thoroughly," AFP reported.

