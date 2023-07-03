Israel releases 3 Fijian UN peacekeepers

ALBAWABA - Israeli government announced on Sunday night releasing three Fijian U.N. peacekeepers who were accused of drug smuggling.

The seized substance, which was confused to be drugs, turned out not, the Israeli police added.

According to sources, three Fijian U.N. peacekeepers were arrested on June 25 with suspects of transporting vials of liquid cocaine.

Israel releases Fijian UN peacekeepers arrested for alleged drug smuggling https://t.co/MERM2sWB6l — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) July 2, 2023

The United Nations announced earlier plans to open an investigation into Israel's arrests of three Fijian U.N. peacekeepers.

A spokesperson to the U.N. said: "We are looking into the matter to ascertain the circumstances and find out more details."

The spokesperson maintained: "Including with the view to investigate this matter thoroughly," AFP reported.