  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel remembers its spy in Damascus

Israel remembers its spy in Damascus

Published December 12th, 2022 - 04:36 GMT
Eli Cohen
This picture taken on January 25, 2000 shows a close-up of a postage stamp commemorating Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who was executed by Syria in Damascus in 1965. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 9, 2021 said he was working to repatriate the remains the Israeli agent executed in 1965 after working deep undercover in Syria. The comment comes after the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that Russian forces had been searching the Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp in southern Damascus for the remains of Cohen and two Israeli soldiers. / AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA

ALBAWABA - The late Mossad spy Eli Cohen is back in the news although he was caught and executed by the Syrian authorities back in 1965. 

He is trending with the Times of  IsraelJerusalem Post as well as the Anadolu press agency having reports of just why he is today making headlines. 

Israeli authorities on Monday published the last telegram sent by Mossad spy Eli Cohen before his arrest and execution by Syrian authorities in 1965 according to Anadolu

There is debate in Israel of what happened then to the long-time spy and why he was executed. Was it because he was over-working or sending too much messages from Damascus as demanded by his handlers back in Israel or his messages were finally intercepted by the Syrian authorities. 

Israel considers Cohen to be one of its most important spies given the fact that he arrived in Syria in January 1962, under the name "Kamel Amin Thabet", and resided in the capital, Damascus, the Turkish news agency pointed out.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...