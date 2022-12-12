Israel remembers its spy in Damascus

ALBAWABA - The late Mossad spy Eli Cohen is back in the news although he was caught and executed by the Syrian authorities back in 1965.

İsrail, Suriye'de idam edilen Mossad ajanı Eli Cohen'in son mesajını paylaştıhttps://t.co/ImJRGRSsaq — Söz Bursa (@BursaSoz) December 13, 2022

He is trending with the Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post as well as the Anadolu press agency having reports of just why he is today making headlines.

Israeli authorities on Monday published the last telegram sent by Mossad spy Eli Cohen before his arrest and execution by Syrian authorities in 1965 according to Anadolu.

İsrail’ Suriye-de idam edilen Mossad’ ajanı Eli Cohen’in son mesajını paylaştı? https://t.co/so2aeUkMuk — Ayşe güçlü (@ulkemtvcom) December 13, 2022

There is debate in Israel of what happened then to the long-time spy and why he was executed. Was it because he was over-working or sending too much messages from Damascus as demanded by his handlers back in Israel or his messages were finally intercepted by the Syrian authorities.

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria https://t.co/S3WJvkwr4v — أحمد אחמד Ahmed (@alz_alf) December 13, 2022

Israel considers Cohen to be one of its most important spies given the fact that he arrived in Syria in January 1962, under the name "Kamel Amin Thabet", and resided in the capital, Damascus, the Turkish news agency pointed out.