Israel Renews Detention of Palestinian 2 Days Before She Was Due for Released

Israel renewed the administrative detention of a Palestinian detainee just two days before she was released, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Shorouq al-Badan, 25, was arrested for six months on July 15 last year on an administrative detention order. She was scheduled to be released on Wednesday but her detention was extended.

Badan, from Bethlehem, was given an extra six month sentence to her detention. Often, Israel detains Palestinians at six months at a time.

Along with Badan, Israel has detained three other Palestinians using the cruel administrative detention practice without charge or trial.

Israel justifies their detention by using "secret evidence" against them that is inaccessible to the prisoners, or even their lawyers.

Alaa Bashir, 23, from Qalqilya, arrested on July 24, 2019, Bushra Tawil, 26, from Ramallah, arrested on December 11, 2019 and Shatha Hasan, 20, from Ramallah, arrested on 12 December 2019, according to Palestinian Authority’s official news agency Wafa.

According to the PPS, Israel has 40 women imprisoned.

Administrative detention is considered illegal under international law.

Israel's widely condemned policy of administrative detention allows for open-ended imprisonment of those accused of security offences, without having to file charges or giving trials.

More than 400 Palestinians are currently being held under the policy.

Under the administrative detention order, Israel detains Palestinians for six months at a time in intervals that can be extended indefinitely.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, and commits various abuses against Palestinian civilians, human rights groups say.

It later annexed east Jerusalem and considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians view the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

This article has been adapted from its original source.