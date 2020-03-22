Israel Reports First Death From Coronavirus as Cases Hit 705

Israel recorded its first death from the novel Coronavirus on Friday night, according the country's health ministry.

An 88-year-old man was admitted into Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital with various underlying health conditions.

Despite receiving intensive treatment, including resuscitation after experiencing a heart attack, his condition deteriorated, passing away at 9pm local time.

Health officials said that 14 of 705 of its confirmed cases remain in a "serious condition".

On Friday, Israel's government approved new measures to reduce the movement of citizens to combat the outbreak of the virus, including a reduction in activities in public space and restrictions on trade, recreation and leisure activities, for seven days.

Gatherings have also been capped to ten people and under, Haaretz reports.



Other unprecedented measures taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have roused anger among his opponents, who see the closure of the court system and the use of phone-surveillance technology an affront to the country's democratic foundations and a desperate attempt by him to cement his grip on power.

Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 164 countries and territories.

The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 266,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and more than 87,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the US-based John Hopkins University.

