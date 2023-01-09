Israel revokes travel permits of Palestinian diplomats

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Israel has revoked the travel permits of Palestinian diplomats, Sunday, in a move designed to curtain their movements in the occupied West Bank and abroad. 

The first to bear the brunt of the action was Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki. He was crossing through Jordan into the West Bank when he was detained by Israeli soldiers and his travel permits taken away from him. 

Riyad al-Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president’s inauguration when he was informed that Israel rescinded his travel permit, which allows top Palestinian officials to travel easily in and out of the occupied West Bank, unlike ordinary Palestinians according to the Palestinian Chronicle

The increased restriction on the diplomats is the latest move by the Benjamin Netanyahu's rightwing government to make life difficult for Palestinians and has been taken in response to a Palestinian bid to seek the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s opinion on the decades-long Israeli occupation Anadolu states.

Palestinians have condemned this decision and regard it as a violation of international law.

 

 

