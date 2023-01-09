Israel revokes travel permits of Palestinian diplomats

ALBAWABA - Israel has revoked the travel permits of Palestinian diplomats, Sunday, in a move designed to curtain their movements in the occupied West Bank and abroad.

#Israel reportedly revoked the VIP certificate of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki



According to Palestinian reports, this comes as a response to his diplomatic activity against Israel, with the minister's return to the #West_Bank this morning.



To comment,... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Cr8mmvCq3i — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) January 8, 2023

The first to bear the brunt of the action was Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki. He was crossing through Jordan into the West Bank when he was detained by Israeli soldiers and his travel permits taken away from him.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that his country will strongly support the rights of the Palestinian people and will support Palestine’s efforts in all international arenas.



Da Silva made the remarks in a meeting with Palestine Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki. pic.twitter.com/LfDbkLJonO — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) January 3, 2023

Riyad al-Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president’s inauguration when he was informed that Israel rescinded his travel permit, which allows top Palestinian officials to travel easily in and out of the occupied West Bank, unlike ordinary Palestinians according to the Palestinian Chronicle.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki says the Palestinian leadership is considering a legal and political response to the vindictive measures recently announced by the far-right Israeli government against the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/UsoE1XzKyz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 8, 2023

The increased restriction on the diplomats is the latest move by the Benjamin Netanyahu's rightwing government to make life difficult for Palestinians and has been taken in response to a Palestinian bid to seek the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s opinion on the decades-long Israeli occupation Anadolu states.

El Presidente Lula d #Brasil reitera respaldo a la causa palestina

El mandatario manifestó su postura durante un diálogo con el ministro palestino de Relaciones Exteriores y Expatriados, Riyad Al-Maliki, quien viajó a Brasilia para asistir a la toma de posesión de Lula pic.twitter.com/X8Ipjgldy8 — Amistad Hispano Arabe (@AAHArabe) January 4, 2023

Palestinians have condemned this decision and regard it as a violation of international law.