Israel Set on Manhunt for Palestinian Who Killed 2 Settlers in West Bank

Two Israelis were killed and another was injured in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

Two Israelis were critically injured and later died of their wounds in the attack that took place in an industrial area near the settlement of Barkan in the central West Bank, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.

A third Israeli sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Israeli media said the shooter was a former Palestinian worker from the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

The Israeli army has launched a manhunt for the attacker.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, vowed to bring the attacker to justice.

“Security forces are in pursuit of the despicable murderer, and I am sure that they will catch him and bring him to justice,” he said at his weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Palestinian group Fatah said Israel’s denial of Palestinian rights was the cause of such attacks.

“There will be no security for anyone as long as the Palestinian people are denied their rights,” the group said in a statement.

“The only solution to peace is to recognize our people’s right to establish their own state on the lands occupied in 1967 with Jerusalem as its capital,” it added.

