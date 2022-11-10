Israel sets up 'diplomatic office' in Qatar for the World Cup

ALBAWABA - Qatar has agreed to establish an Israeli temporary diplomatic office in Qatar.

Qatar, Israel agree to establish temporary office in Doha for World Cup

The decision to open up the Israeli diplomatic office in Doha is yet to be formalized but is being made to facilitate the entry of the 30,000 Israeli football fans who are expected to come to the country during the World Cup.

"Israel and Qatar reached an understanding for the opening of a temporary diplomatic office in the Gulf State during the upcoming 2022 World Cup, i24NEWS has learned."

Both Israel and Qatar have been in "back door" negotiations over the past few months to establish the diplomatic office which had been a precondition made by FIFA.

#Qatar allows #Israel to open a consular office in #Doha for Israeli fans expected for the #WorldCup2022 matches.



🇶🇦's Aljazeera was first Arab media outlet to give Arab viewers access to 🇮🇱 starting in 1997:

The World Cup is to be held between 18 November and 21 December where fans from all over the world are expected to visit Qatar for the international football matches.