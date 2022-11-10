  1. Home
  3. Israel sets up 'diplomatic office' in Qatar for the World Cup

Published November 10th, 2022 - 01:11 GMT
Doha
Qatar expects as many as 1.5 million people to descend on the tiny Gulf nation for the World Cup, and in the months before and after the big event. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Qatar has agreed to establish an Israeli temporary diplomatic office in Qatar. 

The decision to open up the Israeli diplomatic office in Doha is yet to be formalized but is being made to facilitate the entry of the 30,000 Israeli football fans who are expected to come to the country during the World Cup. 

Both Israel and Qatar have been in "back door" negotiations over the past few months to establish the diplomatic office which had been a precondition made by FIFA. 

The World Cup is to be held between 18 November and 21 December where fans from all over the world are expected to visit Qatar for the international football matches. 

 

