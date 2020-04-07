Israeli Settler Arrested For Trying to Spread Covid-19 on a Bus

An Israeli settler who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has been arrested, accused of attempting to spread the disease on a public bus, Israeli media reported.

The suspect from the Betar Elit settlement was arrested on Sunday while on his was to Jerusalem, The Times of Israel reported, noting he was detained on charges of desertion after his family had notified police.

Israeli police confirmed the suspect was diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus and transferred for interrogation.

Israeli media said the suspect had recently returned from abroad and was aware of his positive diagnosis.

He faces up to seven years in prison for endangering public health, according to reports.

The reports follow warnings by the Palestine Liberation Organisation [PLO] authorities on Monday stating that settlements across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem have become epicentres of the coronavirus in the country.



Last week, reports showed how Israeli settlers spat on Palestinian cars in the village of Beit Iksa, northwest of East Jerusalem, in what locals fear was an attempt to spread the deadly novel coronavirus, according to locals.

The settlers from Ramot on Tuesday evening reportedly spat at cars driven by Palestinians that were entering and leaving the village.

Local Palestinians say this was a case of trying to spread coronavirus after a number of the settler population was tested positive for deadly disease.

Palestinian youth chased the settlers away after confronting them. They then proceeded to disinfect the road and cars to prevent an outbreak.

Israel has been widely condemned for its treatment of Palestinians during the coronavirus lockdown and a "medical apartheid" in treatment between Arab and Jewish Israelis.

This article has been adapted from its original source.