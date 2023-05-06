Israel shoots dead 2 Palestinians in Tulkarm

  1. Home
Published May 6th, 2023 - 07:59 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - The bullets of the Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians and wounded another, after they stormed the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Samer Salah al-Shafei and Hamza Jamil Kharyoush were transferred at Thabet Governmental Hospital, Saturday, after Israeli forces stormed the camp and shot the two, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry said that al-Shafei was shot in the neck, chest and abdomen, while Khreyoush was shot in the chest, abdomen and left foot. The two are aged 22 years old.

It indicated that a third injury had arrived at the hospital and described his condition as stable.

Palestinian media outlets suggested that the raid was carried out with military reinforcements. Fighting groups in Tulkarem announced that they had repelled the incursion and fired hails of bullets at the occupation forces.

For its part, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that "it killed the two suspects in the shooting attack on the Avnei Hefetz settlement, which occurred four days ago."

On Tuesday, three female settlers were injured in a shooting attack near the "Avnei Hefetz" settlement in Tulkarm. Two Israeli vehicles were damaged in the attack.

 

