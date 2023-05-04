Israel shoots dead 3 Palestinians in Nablus

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Three Palestinians were killed and four others were wounded by Israel occupation forces' bullets in Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the "martyrdom of the three citizens," on Thursday, confirming that two of them "were completely maimed, as a result of the intense shooting at them."

According to the ministry, the bodies "were recovered from a house surrounded by the occupation army, bombed and destroyed by missiles."

On Thursday morning, Palestinian media outlets reported that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Old City of Nablus and surrounded a house inside the Yasmina area.

The forces targeted a besieged house with live bullets, and fired a number of missiles at it, Palestinian News and Information Agency, Wafa, reported.

The Israeli occupation army said that the two dead, Hassan Qatanani and Muath al-Masri, "are the perpetrators of the Jordan Valley operation, in which three settlers were killed."

"As for the third dead person, Ibrahim Hora, was an assistant to the dead in their operation, according to the occupation forces.

 

