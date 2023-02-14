Israel slammed by UN experts for home demolitions

ALBAWABA - UN experts are lashing out at what they call Israel's systematic and deliberate demolition of homes, arbitrary displacement, and forced expulsion of Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

The experts include Francesca Albanese, Balakrishnan Rajagopal and Paula Gaviria Betancur and have served as special rapporteurs on human rights in various capacities including those relating right to adequate housing and internally displaced persons. They issued a statement expressing their alarm at what is happening.

They have been speaking out on the deteriorating situation in the West Bank as per the Israeli authorities who last January alone reportedly demolished 132 Palestinian structures across 38 communities in the West Bank, including 34 residential and 15 donor-funded structures, the experts said as reported by Anadolu, pointing out this is a 135% increase compared to the same times in 2022.

The UN experts say there is on the on hand an erection of illegal Israeli settlements and the systematic demolition of Palestinian homes and building permits across the occupied Palestinian territories and add this amount to "domicide".

A case in point is Masafer Yatta in the southern district of Hebron where over 1,100 Palestinian residents continue to be at imminent risk of forced eviction, arbitrary displacement, and demolition of their homes, livelihood, water, and sanitation structures. The Israeli army for instance demolished a donor-funded school in Isfey al Fauqa, near the southern West Bank village and four other schools are set for more Israeli demolition orders.

The experts, speaking on Monday, said such actions are "illegal under international law" and amount to a war crime whilst expressing alarm at the Israeli government's endorsement and growing practice of punitive evictions and demolitions and other punitive measures applied to alleged perpetrators of "terrorist" attacks and their family members.

Such actions they maintained including revoking identity documents, citizenship and residency rights, and social security benefits.

On Jan. 29, Israeli authorities announced measures to immediately seal off family homes of those suspected of carrying out attacks on Jan. 27-28 in occupied East Jerusalem. These attacks included one in the Neve Yacoub settlement on Jan. 27, where at least seven Israelis were killed.

Two families of the alleged attackers were forcibly evicted from their homes, and more than 40 people, including family members, were reportedly arrested over the attacks.

"The sealing of family homes of suspected offenders and the subsequent demolition of their homes is in fundamental disrespect of international human rights norms and the rule of law," the experts maintained.

"We regret that impunity prevails, in particular for human rights violations and potential war crimes committed by the occupying power. It is high time for international adjudication bodies to determine the nature of the Israeli occupation and seek justice and accountability for all crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian Territory."

They said that they repeatedly raised concerns with the Israeli government on these issues, but have not received a response the experts maintained.