Israel Soldiers Escort Bulldozers in Khan al-Ahmar, 7 Injured 4 Arrested

Protesters clash with Israeli police in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Khan al-Ahmar Follow >

Seven Palestinians were injured and four others were detained, including two Israelis and one international activist, after Israeli forces stormed the Khan al-Ahmar village, east of Jerusalem, on Monday.

Israeli forces escorting bulldozers stormed Khan al-Ahmar, in order to raze and level the land, in preparation for the demolition of the village and displacement of its residents.

Dozens of Palestinians and international activists attempted to stand in the way of bulldozers to prevent them from reaching the village, however, bulldozers found another route through a nearby illegal Israeli settlement into the village.

Khan al-Ahmar residents and protesters confronted Israeli bulldozers, leading to violent clashes between protesters and Israeli forces.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, seven Palestinians were injured and suffered broken limbs and bruises, after Israeli forces assaulted them at the village.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces detained four protesters in total, including Riad Salahat, the deputy head of the public relations department, two Israelis, identified as Kobi and Jonathan and a Dutch activist, Robin.

Palestinians and international activists are keeping a 24-hour vigil daily at Khan al-Ahmar to prevent Israeli forces from demolishing the village.

In September, the Israeli High Court rejected an appeal against the demolition of the village and ruled for its evacuation and demolition to take place.

The B'Tselem human rights organization said in a statement that "this ruling shows once again that those under occupation cannot seek justice in the occupier's courts. If the demolition of the community of Khan al-Ahmar goes ahead, the Supreme (High) Court Justices will be among those who will bear responsibility for this war crime."

Khan al-Ahmar has been under threat of demolition by Israeli forces since July; the demolition would leave more than 35 Palestinian families displaced, as part of an Israeli plan to expand the nearby illegal Israeli settlement of Kfar Adummim.





This article has been adapted from its original source.