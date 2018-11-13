Israel Squeezes Visa Process for Turks Visiting Jerusalem

(Shutterstock)

Israel is making the visa process difficult in order to reduce the number of Turkish tourists visiting Jerusalem, according to Turkish tour operators.

Mehmet Esmer, the owner of Turkish-based tour company Mihmandar, said on Tuesday that Israel’s Interior Ministry has aggravated the visa requirements for Turkish citizens. “There are restrictions,” he said.

Esmer said Israel requires Turkish citizens to pay deposits when applying for visas, and added: “I paid $60,000 four months ago as a guarantee for four tour groups. Still couldn’t get the money back. No news from the Interior Ministry yet.”

Normally they do three or four tours a month, and make a lot of money from them, he said.

Esmer said that some people cannot get their deposits back, if -- for instance -- they unfurl a flag at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque, take pictures in forbidden areas, or argue with the Israeli police.

“They try to reduce the number of Turks visiting Jerusalem. Everybody knows that. Many people from other parts of the world are coming but none of them are subjected to this.”

Esmer added that they had to cancel many Jerusalem tours due to Israel’s treatment.

‘We canceled 6 tours’

Echoing Esmer, Numan Balci, the owner of Kible tours, said that the $15,000 deposit is not fair.

"They don't ask some groups for the deposit, while they do ask others. We don't know what the policy is," he told Anadolu Agency.

Also, Balci said Israel only issues one visa per person per year, and this is another factor driving away visitors.

“Israel’s practices change on a daily basis,” he said, adding: “We had to cancel six tours due to these circumstances. The government should encourage people to visit sacred sites, especially Jerusalem.”

