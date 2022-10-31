Israel stops arms-smuggling attempt from Jordan

Israel said Monday it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the country from Jordan.

A military statement said a suspect was arrested near the border fence with Jordan with 25 handguns in his possession.

Another person was arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt, the statement said.

No details were provided about the nationality of the two people.

There was no comment from Jordanian authorities on the report.

On Oct. 3, the Israeli army said it had foiled an attempt near the border with Jordan to smuggle in 62 firearms.