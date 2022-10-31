  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel stops arms-smuggling attempt from Jordan

Israel stops arms-smuggling attempt from Jordan

Published October 31st, 2022 - 07:53 GMT
Jordan-West Bank crossing
Vehicles queue at the Jordanian side of the King Hussein Bridge crossing between the West Bank and Jordan on 19 July 2022 (AFP)

Israel said Monday it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the country from Jordan.

A military statement said a suspect was arrested near the border fence with Jordan with 25 handguns in his possession.

Another person was arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt, the statement said.

No details were provided about the nationality of the two people.

There was no comment from Jordanian authorities on the report.

On Oct. 3, the Israeli army said it had foiled an attempt near the border with Jordan to smuggle in 62 firearms.

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...