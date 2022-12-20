Israel strikes Damascus

ALBAWABA - Israeli launched missiles landing on the city of Damascus, early Tuesday morning. This is the 32nd hit by Israeli missiles on Syria this year.

Israel strikes targets in Damascus, injures two - SANA https://t.co/RriEOYN0yY — Doza Dossier (@DossierDoza) December 20, 2022

The missiles were struck from Lake Tiberias and landed in the surrounding areas of the Syria capital. According to Syrian news sources, the missiles landed at 2.30 am and a number of these were shot down by Syrian air defence batteries.

Syrian State media is alleging that Israel has conducted air strikes on targets around Damascus. The IDF, in keeping with its long standing policy, has refused comment on any operation that may or may not be occurring on foreign soil.https://t.co/691kuVUtk3 — Patrick Fox (@RealCynicalFox) December 19, 2022

This piece of news is trending on the social media as the attack resulted in the injury of two Syrian soldiers.

100% FALSE. Israel allegedly carried out strikes at a Hezbollah & Iranian weapons depot that was recently placed in the area of the Damascus International Airport. They were warned first. Those weapons are meant to target Israeli civilians. Your lies make things worse. https://t.co/LXZU4U3vaP — Keilani (@KaneKeilani) December 20, 2022

Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories, Iran's Press TV reports, adding Tel Aviv has launched a similar attack on the Syrian capital in late October, during which most of its missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defenses.