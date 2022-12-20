Israel strikes Damascus

  1. Home
Published December 20th, 2022 - 06:29 GMT
An Israeli strike over Syria
An Israeli strike over Syria (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Israeli launched missiles landing on the city of Damascus, early Tuesday morning. This is the 32nd hit by Israeli missiles on Syria this year. 

The missiles were struck from Lake Tiberias and landed in the surrounding areas of the Syria capital. According to Syrian news sources, the missiles landed at 2.30 am and a number of these were shot down by Syrian air defence batteries.

This piece of news is trending on the social media as the attack resulted in the injury of two Syrian soldiers.

Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories, Iran's Press TV reports, adding Tel Aviv has launched a similar attack on the Syrian capital in late October, during which most of its missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defenses.

 

