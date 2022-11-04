Israel strikes Gaza in Intense bombing raids

ALBAWABA - Israeli military planes have launched strikes on a number of positions on Gaza early Friday morning.

#Israel #Palestine: Initial footage of Israel Air Force strikes from #Gaza pic.twitter.com/xZ8f8xKS9q — Heedo Abu Laban | عبد الحميد | 𓂆 (@HeedoAbuLaban) November 4, 2022

These Israeli military actions are trending all over the social media with news being posted and reposted of the strikes.

Video from the strikes in Gaza earlier pic.twitter.com/eiCiJpzizu — Israel Conflict News (@IsraelGazaICN) November 4, 2022

There is some commentary on social media posts and it shows the Israeli military strikes are intense.

#Breaking #FreePalestine



Earlier tonight, Israel retaliated for PIJ’s retaliation with air strikes in Gaza.



Hamas was able to launch a surface-to-air missile towards the Israeli enemy aircraft in the airspace of the city of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/tBUUGxVpWV — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) November 4, 2022

Israeli sources say one of the strikes targeted a military underground position used as a complex to develop and produce missiles.

Israel strikes ‘rocket factory’ in Gaza after missiles launched at south

https://t.co/hMaaeYwEvX — newsperplexed (@newsperplexed) November 4, 2022

The Israeli strikes were allegedly made in response to previous missiles launched from Gaza on Jewish settlements.

And the action was taken in response to the assassination of Islamic Jihad leader in Jenin Farouq Salameh.