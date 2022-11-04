  1. Home
  Israel strikes Gaza in Intense bombing raids

Israel strikes Gaza in Intense bombing raids

Published November 4th, 2022
Gaza bombing
Israeli strikes Gaza (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Israeli military planes have launched strikes on a number of positions on Gaza early Friday morning.

These Israeli military actions are trending all over the social media with news being posted and reposted of the strikes.

There is some commentary on social media posts and it shows the Israeli military strikes are intense.

Israeli sources say one of the strikes targeted a military underground position used as a complex to develop and produce missiles.

 The Israeli strikes were allegedly made in response to previous missiles launched from Gaza on Jewish settlements. 

And the action was taken in response to the assassination of Islamic Jihad leader in Jenin Farouq Salameh. 

 

 

Tags:GazaIsraelFarouq SalamehJenin

