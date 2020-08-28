Israel Strikes Gaza With Warplanes, Tanks

The Israeli military said its warplanes and tanks targeted Hamas positions early Friday in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In a post on Twitter, it said the military attacked Hamas targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched by Palestinians in Gaza across the border into Israel.



According to Palestinian sources, Israeli aircraft struck a position and observation point belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in Gaza and Rafah.

The Israeli military claimed on Twitter that six rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

