Israel Strikes South Gaza

A picture taken on August 8, 2018 in Gaza City shows smoke plumes rising following an Israeli air strike (AFP/ MAHMUD HAMS)

Israeli fighter jets conducted an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip early Thursday, according to eyewitnesses.



The airstrike reportedly hit a target belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, west of Khan Yunis.

There were no casualties, the sources added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has not released a statement so far.

Tensions have been high near the Gaza-Israel fence amid ongoing rallies by Palestinian demonstrators demanding the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine.

The rallies are also aimed at breaking the decade-long Israeli/Egyptian siege of the Gaza Strip.

More than 230 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire since the Gaza rallies began on March 30.

